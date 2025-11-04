Cast, Crew, and Chairmen Celebrate as Newest Disney Cruise Line Ship Arrives in Florida
The new ship arrived in Port Canaveral on November 2nd, ahead of moving to its home port in Fort Lauderdale
As the Disney Destiny arrived in Florida, it was a party for Cast and Crew alike, including Disney Parks and Experiences Chairman, Josh D’Amaro.
What’s Happening:
- After trekking across over 5,000 nautical miles, the new Disney Destiny has arrived in Florida, pulling into Port Canaveral, Florida on November 2nd.
- While the ship arrived in Port Canaveral, its future home port of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be south, in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- At Port Canaveral though, the ship was welcomed by a gathering of Disney Cast Members and teams who have supported the ship’s construction, sales, and launch, who were standing by as the ship arrived.
- It’s a tradition, marking a special milestone where the cast can literally witness their hard work sailing into port.
- On the open decks of the Disney Destiny, crew members aboard waved and cheered as they pulled into port.
- Disney Parks and & Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro stepped aboard the new ship once it pulled into port, taking pictures with the crew aboard, including some of the crew from the new Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King. The experience is one of the rotational dining locations, and one that is exclusive to the Disney Destiny.
- At the same time, D’Amaro also reminded us that the Christening of the ship will also be taking place next week, on November 10th, which will also be livestreamed.
- With a focus on heroes and villains, the ship has prominent inclusion from the Marvel side of Disney, with Spider-Man featured on the stern and a Black Panther statue in the atrium, which you can also see in one of the photos above.
- While this is the third Wish-class ship in the fleet, it will feature unique and exclusive offerings like the pirate themed Cask & Cannon Tavern, the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge, and a brand new Broadway-style Hercules stage show. Two original characters, Zayah and Gamble, will be a recurring part of the entertainment on the Disney Destiny. On the villain side of things, you'll find Dr. Facilier ready to play some cards, along with Cruella de Vil lurking about, among others.
- The maiden voyage of the Disney Destiny is set to take place on November 20th, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- For more information about the Disney Destiny or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
