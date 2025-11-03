Disney Destiny's Christening Will Be Accompanied By a Livestream Event
Get sneak peeks of the new ship, along with a live look at the christening.
With the Disney Destiny set to welcome its first guests later this month, a livestream event is planned for the ship's christening.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has announced that on November 10, they'll be presenting special sneak peeks of the Disney Destiny all day on their channel.
- Then, at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, the day will end with the live christening event for the Destiny.
- The christening event will take place 10 days before the Disney Destiny officially welcomes its first guests aboard on November 20th, as the new ship begins Caribbean cruises out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The latest Wish-class ship in the Disney Cruise Line, the Destiny will have its own unique offerings not found on the Wish or Treasure.
- With a focus on heroes and villains, the ship has prominent inclusion from the Marvel side of Disney, with Spider-Man featured on the stern and a Black Panther statue in the atrium.
- Offerings on the ship also include the pirate themed Cask & Cannon Tavern, the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge, and a brand new Broadway-style Hercules stage show. Two original characters, Zayah and Gamble, will be a recurring part of the entertainment on the Destiny. On the villain side of things, you'll find Dr. Facilier ready to play some cards, along with Cruella de Vil lurking about, among others.
