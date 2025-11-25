Photos: Dive Into Disney Destiny's Expansive Pool Areas

The AquaMouse arrives with a Destiny exclusive storyline.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , ,

There’s no better way to enjoy a sunny day than sitting at the pool. Aboard the Disney Destiny, guests will have plenty of ways to enjoy aquatic adventures throughout several pool areas. 

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, is here. 
  • The ship, which is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is a part of the Wish-class series of ships. 
  • The Disney Destiny joins both the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure as a part of the fleet, which all boast an impressive lineup of offerings.
  • During the ship's inaugural season, guests will step aboard the ocean liner for relaxing adventures through the Caribbean. 
  • While hanging out on the upper decks of the ship, guests will be able to dive into the fun through Destiny's pools, hot tubs, splash pads, water slides, and a giant screen that will play Disney films, music and more.

  • Several of the ship’s pools, including Mickey’s Pool, feature the classic Disney Cruise Line design with the ability to be covered and utilized as a stage or seating area.

  • There are also plenty of places to lounge around the deck. 

  • Disney Destiny also hosts several water slides. 
  • Stepping onto AquaMouse, Disney Destiny’s headlining aquatic adventure, guests will get to experience a wacky ride with Mickey and Minnie aboard the ship’s water coaster. 

  • Exclusive to Disney Destiny, Mickey and Minnie will invite you on a journey to the top of Villain Mountain  in the AquaMouse adventure Sing a Silly Song. 
  • Throughout the adventure, help the pair take on some of Disney’s most iconic villains by singing a silly song.
  • Don’t forget to grab a snack at Wheezy’s Freezies.

  • Or for those looking for a cocktail, head to Currents. 

  • Another great place for families to cool down is up at Chip n’ Dale’s Pool. The smaller pool area provides great views of the ship.

Other Pool Areas:

  • Younger kids not quite ready for the deep end can jump into the world of Pixar’s Toy Story at the Toy Story Splash Zone
  • The adorably themed area features smaller slides, and a safe place for small kids to run around.
  • Nearby, younger guests will also be able to play around in Trixie’s Falls. The 6" deep “kiddy pool" is great for families with small children to cool down.
  • For those looking for something a bit more thrilling, head over to Slide-a-saurus Rex to experience their family-thrill body slide.
  • For adults looking to find respite away from the high-energy activities of the Disney Destiny, head to Quiet Cove Pool. The 18+ only area features several pools and hot tubs perfect for a nice relaxing dip.
  • For those looking to book their own voyage aboard the Disney Destiny, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line needs.

Read More Disney Cruise Line:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com