Photos: Dive Into Disney Destiny's Expansive Pool Areas

There’s no better way to enjoy a sunny day than sitting at the pool. Aboard the Disney Destiny, guests will have plenty of ways to enjoy aquatic adventures throughout several pool areas.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, is here.

The ship, which is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is a part of the Wish-class series of ships.

The Disney Destiny joins both the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure as a part of the fleet, which all boast an impressive lineup of offerings.

During the ship's inaugural season, guests will step aboard the ocean liner for relaxing adventures through the Caribbean.

While hanging out on the upper decks of the ship, guests will be able to dive into the fun through Destiny's pools, hot tubs, splash pads, water slides, and a giant screen that will play Disney films, music and more.

Several of the ship’s pools, including Mickey’s Pool, feature the classic Disney Cruise Line design with the ability to be covered and utilized as a stage or seating area.

There are also plenty of places to lounge around the deck.

Disney Destiny also hosts several water slides.

Stepping onto AquaMouse, Disney Destiny’s headlining aquatic adventure, guests will get to experience a wacky ride with Mickey and Minnie aboard the ship’s water coaster.

Exclusive to Disney Destiny, Mickey and Minnie will invite you on a journey to the top of Villain Mountain in the AquaMouse adventure Sing a Silly Song.

Throughout the adventure, help the pair take on some of Disney’s most iconic villains by singing a silly song.

Don’t forget to grab a snack at Wheezy’s Freezies.

Or for those looking for a cocktail, head to Currents.

Another great place for families to cool down is up at Chip n’ Dale’s Pool. The smaller pool area provides great views of the ship.

Other Pool Areas:

Younger kids not quite ready for the deep end can jump into the world of Pixar’s Toy Story at the Toy Story Splash Zone.

The adorably themed area features smaller slides, and a safe place for small kids to run around.

Nearby, younger guests will also be able to play around in Trixie’s Falls. The 6" deep “kiddy pool" is great for families with small children to cool down.

For those looking for something a bit more thrilling, head over to Slide-a-saurus Rex to experience their family-thrill body slide.

For adults looking to find respite away from the high-energy activities of the Disney Destiny, head to Quiet Cove Pool. The 18+ only area features several pools and hot tubs perfect for a nice relaxing dip.

For those looking to book their own voyage aboard the Disney Destiny, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line needs.

Read More Disney Cruise Line:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning



