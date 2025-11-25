Photos: Bambi-Themed Fairytale Fresh Laundry Room Makes Third Appearance Aboard the Disney Destiny

The theming from the Disney Wish and Treasure is retained on the new cruise ship.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , ,

Our efforts to cover every part of the brand-new Disney Destiny have brought us to an unexpected place. While a mundane topic for sure, this room sure can come in hand after a few days at sea – Fairytale Fresh Laundry.

The Fairytale Fresh Laundry on the Disney Destiny is the same name and theming you’ll find aboard the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, complete with the Bambi art throughout the area. The Fairytale Fresh Laundry concept – and the size of the laundry room – is much different and more impressive than you’ll find on earlier Disney Cruise ships like the Magic, which have much smaller laundry rooms without any theming to them at all.

Fabric softener and laundry detergent can be purchased.

Wash and dry costs $3.50 a load.

Ironing boards are also available for your convenience.

The facility also features a pair of sinks.

More Disney Destiny Coverage:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Doobie Moseley
Doobie is a co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a "hardcore" Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he's visited them literally thousands of times. He currently lives in Nothern California with his wife and teenage son, but looks forward to living in Florida again soon. His absolutely favorite activity is going on a Disney cruise (he's done 12 as of February 2023).
View all articles by Doobie Moseley