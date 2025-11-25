Photos: Bambi-Themed Fairytale Fresh Laundry Room Makes Third Appearance Aboard the Disney Destiny

The theming from the Disney Wish and Treasure is retained on the new cruise ship.

Our efforts to cover every part of the brand-new Disney Destiny have brought us to an unexpected place. While a mundane topic for sure, this room sure can come in hand after a few days at sea – Fairytale Fresh Laundry.

The Fairytale Fresh Laundry on the Disney Destiny is the same name and theming you’ll find aboard the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, complete with the Bambi art throughout the area. The Fairytale Fresh Laundry concept – and the size of the laundry room – is much different and more impressive than you’ll find on earlier Disney Cruise ships like the Magic, which have much smaller laundry rooms without any theming to them at all.

Fabric softener and laundry detergent can be purchased.

Wash and dry costs $3.50 a load.

Ironing boards are also available for your convenience.

The facility also features a pair of sinks.

