Get a First Glimpse at the Reimagined Rooms of Disney Sequoia Lodge at Disneyland Paris
The refreshed rooms will feature elements inspired by animated films such as "Bambi" and "Brave"
Disneyland Paris has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the fabrication of new elements for the refurbished hotel rooms coming to Disney Sequoia Lodge.
What's Happening:
- Major refurbishment work began in January on Disney Sequoia Lodge to enhance and elevate the experience, while preserving its wooden decor along with its authentic and warm atmosphere.
- The hotel, evoking the atmosphere of the American National Park lodges built around the beginning of the 20th century, will now elevate that tribute to the beauty of nature to inspiring new heights.
- The first phase of renovations are taking place in the five outdoor lodges, where Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams are putting the final touches on the new model rooms.
- The rooms will embody the new artistic direction of Disney Sequoia Lodge, honouring the beauty of nature while celebrating beloved Disney characters who call the forest home, including Bambi and friends, as well as the charming characters from Pixar’s Brave.
- Once this phase is complete, the refurbishment will roll along to the remainder of the hotel's rooms, as well as the lobby and shopping and dining locations.
- Disney Sequoia Lodge will remain open during the refurbishment work, which will be carried out in phases.
- Get a closer look at what the reimagined rooms will look like in our initial post on the remodel.
What They're Saying:
- Sophie Coudré, Artistic Director at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: "The model rooms allow us to validate the overall artistic direction with all the teams involved, refine the creative choices, and make any necessary adjustments – particularly regarding the materials used. We are delighted with the results of these tests and look forward to welcoming our guests into the new rooms, where they can be fully immersed in the beauty of nature once the renovations are complete."
More Disneyland Paris News:
- A new Phantom Manor rotating musical figurine is materializing at Disneyland Paris next week, with a limited edition of 1,000 pieces.
- Some changes are coming to the Disney Tales of Magic show at Disneyland Paris – including the removal of the impressive drone elements.
- Get a first-look at the new menus arriving at the reimagined Disney Adventure World's new restaurants.
- Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders can now take advantage of their dining discounts at self-service kiosks.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com