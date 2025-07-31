Autumnal Offerings: Disney Teases Fall Offerings Heading to Disney Springs' Jock Lindsey's Hanger Bar

With only a few weeks away until Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, spooky season is just around the corner at Walt Disney World.

Disney Springs’ Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar is gearing up for something special this spooky season.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats is teasing an upcoming fall offering at one of Disney Springs’ most popular bars.

In the brief teaser clip shared to Instagram Indiana Jones -inspired Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar.

-inspired Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar. While most pumpkins that fall from the sky quickly break into a bunch of autumnal pieces, the fearful looking decoration landed in a pile of fall colored leaves.

As of now, Disney Eats is being pretty vague about the upcoming offerings, saying merely “Something's brewing at Disney Springs."

We imagine there will be plenty of exciting decorations, seasonal drinks, and bites coming to Jock Lindsey’s, as well as the rest of the Walt Disney World

Speaking of Limited Time Offerings…:

Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet!

While Halloween begins mid-August at the resort, the popular chicken restaurant is jumping into some summertime flavors.

You won’t wanna miss out on the new offerings.

