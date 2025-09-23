Sip on Spooky Spirits at Disney Springs
There are plenty of enchanting cocktails perfect for a spook-tacular evening in Disney Springs
Cheers to the Halloween season! Wicked new Halloween-themed libations have arrived at Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- Multiple Disney Springs restaurants are offering spooky Halloween-themed cocktails.
- From a tequila-based concoction served in a blood bag to a rum-based drink topped with purple ube foam, Disney Springs has plenty of options for those looking for a hauntingly good happy hour.
- At The Edison, you can get The Clear Divide cocktail. This cocktail conjures a bewitching harmony of bright Suntory Toki whiskey, the sweetness of Massenez green apple, and the sourness of supasawa to create a balanced cocktail that perfectly evokes the flavors of spooky season. $19.
- Also at The Edison, feast your fangs on the Blood Donor. Edison's signature spellbinding sip is served in a visually exciting blood bag and includes a blend of rich Espolòn Silver Tequila, vibrant Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, bittersweet Aperol, and a twist of lime. $19.
- Maria and Enzo’s and Enzo’s Hideaway has the Ghost in the Glass. This enchanting blend captivates your senses with the smooth Diplomatico Planas rum, highlighting delicate coconut and vanilla notes. Combined with velvety creme de cacao and luxurious cream, this indulgent potion is crowned with a purple ube foam that hovers elegantly on top. $18.
- At Morimoto Asia, enjoy the Spirit of the Yokai cocktail. Embrace the supernatural mystique of the Spirit of the Yokai, a haunted blend of Patrón Reposado tequila and Supasawa. Enhanced by hellfire bitters and a touch of chili oil, this cocktail embodies the fiery essence of the season's spirits, leaving a memorable impression on your palate. $18.
Halloween Offerings At Disney Springs:
- Shop ghoulishly cute merchandise at World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, Disney’s Days of Christmas, and DisneyStyle.
- Eat, Drink, and be scary with seasonal bites and cocktails at Jock Lindsay’s Halloween Hangar Bar.
- Create-Your-Own Halloween Ear Headband at Disney Ever After.
- Catch this eerie entertainment in the Marketplace on Saturdays and Sundays from September 6 to October 26, 2025, and on Halloween night, Friday, October 31, 2025. Including:
- The ZomBeatz Drummers
- Squad Ghouls A Cappella Group
- Roving Pumpkin DJ
- Skeleton Stiltwalkers
- Snap a Spooky Portrait! Visit Disney PhotoPass Studio for Halloween-themed backdrops and professional portraits.
