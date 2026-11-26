Disneyland Paris Volunteers Wrap 8,000 Gifts for Hospitalized Children
More than 500 VoluntEARS gathered with family and friends to prepare presents for children spending the holidays in hospitals.
Disney VoluntEARS gathered at Disneyland Paris to prepare thousands of Christmas gifts for children spending the holidays in hospitals.
What's Happening:
- On November 21, 500 Disney VoluntEARS joined their families and friends at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel to wrap more than 8,000 gifts.
- The presents are set to be delivered to more than 80 hospitals in France, Belgium and Spain.
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Woody and Jessie joined the volunteers during the event. The EnChanteurs choir performed Christmas songs, while Timéo and Lenie also sang for the volunteers.
- The gift-wrapping event is an annual tradition. In 2025, Disneyland Paris said volunteers wrapped more than 11,000 gifts for more than 60 hospitals across the same three countries.
- Mickey also joined the 2024 wrapping event and accompanied VoluntEARS to deliver gifts at Trousseau Hospital in Paris.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- A vinyl album of the lush Adventure Way Symphonic Suite is now available to purchase onsite at Disneyland Paris.
- The new Italian restaurant, Casa Giulia, is set to open in Disney Village on December 1.
- The holidays have descended upon Disneyland Paris with some beautiful new additions.
- A new menu has arrived at Disney Adventure World to celebrate Avengers: Doomsday.
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