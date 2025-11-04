No Monkeys on the Scaffolding: Walt Disney World Continues Refurbishment of Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail
The multi-month refurbishment started in September.
The Angola colobus monkey habitat in Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Gorilla Falls trail is currently under refurbishment. Let’s take a look at the latest update.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent visit to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place headed to Animal Kingdom to check on the latest construction updates around the park.
- Currently, the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail is receiving a refurbishment on their Angola colobus monkey habitat.
- Located in the Africa area of the park, the jungle-gym style area is covered in scaffolding, with the area completely blocked off from guest access by construction walls.
- The construction walls are decorated with quotes related to the theme park, as well as the PPG Paints logo.
- The exhibit originally closed down back in September for a multi-month refurbishment.
- No opening date for the area has been announced, but don’t expect it to reopen anytime soon with the amount of construction work still taking place in the area.
