No Monkeys on the Scaffolding: Walt Disney World Continues Refurbishment of Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail

The Angola colobus monkey habitat in Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Gorilla Falls trail is currently under refurbishment. Let’s take a look at the latest update.

What’s Happening:

On a recent visit to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place headed to Animal Kingdom to check on the latest construction updates around the park.

Currently, the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail is receiving a refurbishment on their Angola colobus monkey habitat.

Located in the Africa area of the park, the jungle-gym style area is covered in scaffolding, with the area completely blocked off from guest access by construction walls.

The construction walls are decorated with quotes related to the theme park, as well as the PPG Paints logo.

The exhibit originally closed down back in September for a multi-month refurbishment.

No opening date for the area has been announced, but don’t expect it to reopen anytime soon with the amount of construction work still taking place in the area.

