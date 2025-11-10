Edna Á La Mode Sweets Brings Incredible Desserts to the Disney Destiny
From an "Inside Out" themed sweet shop on the Disney Wish to a "Zootopia" themed one on the Disney Treasure, the latest delights come from the world of "The Incredibles"
The sweet shop aboard the Disney Destiny is taking on an Incredible theme, as guests are welcomed to Edna Á La Mode Sweets.
What's Happening:
- The setting for the sweets dining location aboard Disney Cruise Line's newest ship is Edna Mode’s lab, here transformed into a one-of-a-kind confectionery. Inspired by Pixar’s 2018 Auntie Edna short film, the lab’s modern sewing equipment will be repurposed as sweet-making mechanisms to entertain baby Jack-Jack.
- Taking on the signature look of the films, the futuristic design blends techy features with sweet surprises for super fans. A collection of Edna’s sketches and high-fashion artwork will decorate the walls, with the front window showcasing costume models of the latest suits for Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl.
- A photo op is provided by sculpture of Jack-Jack and Edna working on her cookie recipe.
- The menu includes handmade gelato, ice cream, candies and specialty treats, including cupcakes inspired by the heroes of the Parr family, gourmet popsicles, homemade chocolate bark and Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.
- Specialty items include:
- Violet’s Cupcake – Purple Velvet Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse, purple mirror glaze, sprinkles, and chocolate décor
- Mr. Incredible’s Cupcake – Double Chocolate Fudge Cake with chocolate truffle mousse, dark chocolate velvet finish, gold confetti, and chocolate décor
- Edna À La Mode Cupcake – Vanilla Marble Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse, red mirror glaze, sprinkles, and chocolate décor
- Elastigirl’s Cupcake – Orange-Almond Cake with raspberry mousse, orange chocolate velvet finish, sprinkles, and chocolate décor
- Edna À La Mode Shortbread Cookie – Shortbread cookie with vanilla frosting, dulce de leche filling, and chocolate décor
- Edna À La Mode Chocolate Bark Postcard (white chocolate, dark chocolate, and chopped cookies ‘n cream cookies) and Jack-Jack Chocolate Bark Postcard (dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and mini chocolate chip cookies)
- Edna À La Mode Cookies & Cream Cookie – Three-Layer Cookies ‘n Cream Cookie with dulce de leche
- Take a brief walk around Edna Á La Mode Sweets in the video below.
More from the Disney Destiny:
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, will set sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
- As we continue to explore the ship, be sure to check out our coverage so far:
- Keep following along with us here at Laughing Place for much more from the media cruise aboard the Disney Destiny!
