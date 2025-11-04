Video: Learn to Draw Flash Slothmore from "Zootopia" at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Just ahead of the opening of Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, Laughing Place attended Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Animation Experience to learn to draw Flash the sloth.

On a recent visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Laughing Place took a trip to Rafiki’s Planet Watch to enjoy a performance of the Animation Experience.

The offering invites families to learn how to draw some of their favorite Disney characters, and we happened to catch a tutorial on drawing Zootopia’s Flash Slothmore.

Making a standout guest appearance as the comically slow DMV employee in the Disney Animation hit, a Disney Cast Member walked participants through drawing the character.

And, lucky for you, we filmed the whole thing so you can learn too!

The Animation Experience isn’t the only way to celebrate Zootopia at Walt Disney World.

It’s almost time for guests to re-enter the Tree of Life Theatre with the venue's second ever 4D adventure Zootopia: Better Zoogether!

Taking place on Zoogether Day, guests will be able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps for the attraction, with Zootopia director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience.

Additionally, you can check out new merchandise, a new popcorn bucket, and interviews with some of the creatives behind the new attraction.

