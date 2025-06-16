Going to Walt Disney World Soon? Check Out These Special Rates at Disney Springs Area Hotels

To take advantage of these rates, you need to book by June 30th and be traveling there between now and the end of July..

For those planning on visiting Walt Disney World soon this summer, there are special rates starting at $85.00 for Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels, but the clock is ticking to both grab and use these deals.

What’s Happening:

It’s the final days to book current special rates for Disney Springs adjacent hotels at Walt Disney World. These rates can be booked now through June 30th, though keep in mind it’s only for trips in the near future, for stays running through July 31st, 2025.

To take advantage of this offer and the special rates, you must book through their promotion website

The participating hotels and special rates per night are: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando - $138 Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando - $127.49 Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace - $209 Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista - $192 Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs - $85 Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa - $109 Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista - $95

Some blackout dates may apply and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Service Fees, daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities.

Random Thoughts on Disney Springs Food:

The photo above, from Disney Springs’ Swirls on the Water, was the one accompanying the press release for the discounted hotel rates. This photo brings up dark memories for me because it was at Swirls on the Water that I made the grave mistake of getting my delicious Dole Whip on a cone for the first and only time.

Dole Whip on a cone tastes great, sure. It’s Dole Whip! On a cone! But Dole Whip on a cone in the middle of an Orlando summer was not a great call. I don’t recall what special flavor I got, but there was a lot of blue color in this Dole Whip, and I was holding it for less than 30 seconds before it had just absolutely drenched my entire hand in blue as the heat instantly began to melt it. It was a problem that I needed more than my single napkin to remedy, as I rapidly tried to find a bathroom to wash my hands. So yeah, unless it’s a cooler time of year, stick to a cup. That’s my pro tip.

There’s lots of great restaurants at Disney Springs, but the regular spot for my wife and me is Frontera Cocina. Per usual for Rick Bayless restaurants, it’s got really great, flavorful Mexican food and is the perfect spot for, say, a pre-movie or post-theme park bite. So if you go, tell ‘em Eric sent ya! (they’ll probably ask who that is though)

More Walt Disney World News: