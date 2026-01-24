Kitchen Daydreams: Gordon Ramsay Visits Disneyland to Check Out Progress on The Carnaby

Do you think he called Mickey and idiot sandwich?

Celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay will soon be a staple in Downtown Disney at Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby. Recently, Ramsay visited the Disneyland Resort to hangout with Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum and Mickey Mouse to check out the progress on his upcoming tavern.

As Downtown Disney continues its massive West Side expansion near the Disneyland Hotel, one of the amazing chefs bringing the new eateries to life recently visited the Disneyland Resort.

Gordon Ramsay, known for his hit shows Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, will bring some of his British charm to the Golden State with Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby.

Recently, the massively popular chef visited the Happiest Place on Earth to check in on the progress of his new restaurant.

While there, Ramsay got a chance to hangout with Resort President Thomas Mazloum and Mickey Mouse!

Recently, the upcoming offering reached a new milestone as signage was installed.

The gastropub, which was announced back in August of 2024, is a collaboration between Chef Gordon Ramsay and the creators of Earl of Sandwich.

It will be located atop the new Earl of Sandwich and designed as a lively gathering spot for visitors and locals.

The concept is inspired by 1960s London and Carnaby Street, featuring Brit pop style, bold interiors, and “British Invasion” music.

Guests can enjoy two outdoor terraces, a vibrant bar area, and signature booth seating.

The menu will highlight classic British dishes such as beef Wellington, fish and chips, and sticky toffee pudding.

A wide selection of wines, beers, and creative cocktails will complement the food.

Live music and themed entertainment on select nights will bring the space to life after dark.

While no official opening date has been announced, Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby is set to open sometime this year!

For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

