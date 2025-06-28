Photos/Video: Get a (Virtual) Taste of All the Food Featured at Hong Kong Disneyland's Most Magical Party of All

As with any celebration at any Disney Parks, the Most Magical Party of All at Hong Kong Disneyland is no different when it comes to a bevy of special food items that will be available for the festivities. Take a look at many of these offerings below, some of which look so good you might not even want to eat them!

The culinary teams across the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (yes, that means the hotels too!) have brought their creativity and magic to a lineup that will not disappoint. Starting today, guests visiting the resort for the celebration can be a part of the magic with these dazzling specialty offerings - like the Duffy and Friends Fiesta Donut and Party Glam Cotton Candy, as well as plenty of dinner and tea sets, like the Mickey and Friends Grand Tea Party Set.

Special items are available throughout the party, and feature tons of character - literally. Many items feature Mickey and the gang or even Duffy and all of his friends.

For a refreshing and delicious sip, guests will definitely want to try some “Party Bubbles" Apple Peach Soda too. You’ll find plenty of pictures of the foods and other offerings from the big anniversary celebration throughout this page.

The food is only one part of the fun happening during the Most Magical Party of All! Check out our coverage of the big event, now taking place at Hong Kong Disneyland:

