Meet Charlotte and Daniella: Hong Kong Disneyland's 2026-2027 Ambassadors
Charlotte Wong and Daniella Rocca will lead Hong Kong Disneyland through the continuing “Most Magical Party of All!”
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has joined its fellow Disney Parks across the globe in revealing their 2026-2027 Ambassadors.
What’s Happening:
- Charlotte Wong and Daniella Rocca have been revealed as Hong Kong Disneyland’s 2026–2027 Ambassadors.
- As the resort continues its 20th anniversary “The Most Magical Party of All!" celebration, Charlotte and Daniella will soon step into the shoes of party hosts in representing the resort’s many cast members.
- During a ceremony revealing the Ambassador’s appointment, Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland, also extended his appreciation to all the former Ambassadors in attendance.
Meet Charlotte Wong
- Charlotte grew up with cherished memories of Hong Kong Disneyland from her frequent visits with her family. Born and raised in Hong Kong, she was determined to carve out her own path. Charlotte joined communications and public affairs in 2022, driven by her passion for storytelling through photography and videography. From a summer intern to a publicity assistant, she interviewed incredible cast members and captured their treasured moments in the resort and was entrusted with the role of content creators. She also supported the opening of the World of Frozen and helped promote “The Most Magical Party of All!"
- “Hong Kong Disneyland has been a part of my life growing up. The stories here have always encouraged me to dream boldly. Embracing the energy and innovative spirit of Generation Z, I aim to strengthen our connections among cast members and share the magic of Disney with even more people," she said.
Meet Daniella Rocca
- Daniella joined entertainment in 2022 as a performer, captivating guests with her vibrant energy and storytelling talents across various corners of the park. During the 20th anniversary celebration, she performs in the resort’s largest-ever parade, “Friendtastic!" Parade, where she uses music and dance to transcend language barriers and connect with guests and fellow cast members alike.
- With Caribbean and Spanish heritage, Daniella grew up in a multicultural environment that instilled in her a profound appreciation for inclusion and empathy. At Hong Kong Disneyland, where cast members and guests come from diverse backgrounds, she witnessed firsthand the power of respect and harmony. This experience inspired her to pursue the Disney Ambassador role.
- “I hope to further Disney’s vision by ensuring every cast member and guest feels accepted and respected, and that everyone can find a sense of belonging here at HKDL," Daniella shared.
