JetBlue to Launch Nonstop Service Between Fort Lauderdale and Orlando

New daily flights offer a speedy alternative to connect South Florida fans to the magic.

JetBlue is making it easier than ever for South Florida residents to hop over to the Walt Disney World Resort with the launch of a new, year-round nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

What’s Happening:

Beginning May 21, 2026, JetBlue will operate this route twice daily, providing a reliable link between their two Florida focus cities.

Disney Cruise Line often has sailings out of the port at Fort Lauderdale, so this offers another way to create a land and sea vacation.

Morning flights will depart MCO around 8:30 am and evening flights from FLL will return around 8:20 pm (schedules subject to change).

To celebrate the launch, one-way fares started as low as $49 for travelers who booked early, making the skies friendlier and more affordable than a tank of gas.

Even on this short hop, passengers can enjoy JetBlue’s signature amenities, including free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV at every seat.

Travelers can book these new flights directly at JetBlue.com.

Flights of Passage:

While JetBlue is new to this specific nonstop route, the FLL-MCO corridor has a long history in aviation. In the 1970s and 80s, carriers like Eastern Airlines and Delta heavily serviced these short intrastate "commuter" routes before the rise of the personal automobile dominance.

JetBlue has a long history of partnership with the resort. They are the Official Airline of Long Beach Airport (near Disneyland) and have previously featured special liveries, though they have yet to wrap a plane specifically for the Florida parks like other partners have.

This move places JetBlue in direct competition with Southwest and Spirit, who have traditionally dominated the short-haul Florida market, but JetBlue brings its unique "core" experience with assigned seating and seatback screens to the fight.

This flight route comes just a few years after Brightline completed its rail expansion to Orlando, giving travelers a fascinating choice: 125 mph on the rails or 500 mph in the air. Both beat 0 mph on I-4.

