Disney Legend Joe Rohde as a Pumpkin is the Best Thing You'll See Today
Joe Rohde, meet Joe Gourde
Joe Rohde has been one of the most recognizable members of Walt Disney Imagineering. He's so recognizable that his look can even be parodied, as somebody recently did, via a gourd.
What's Happening:
- Disney Legend, former Walt Disney Imagineer, and published author Joe Rohde recently shared some hilarious pictures on Instagram.
- The images introduce the world to Joe Gourde, a pumpkin version of Rohde, complete with an ear sporting his trademark dangling earring.
- The best part, however, may be the copies of Rohde's new book that have had their author name and author photo replaced with the pumpkin version.
- Joe Rohde seems to love his gourd-based facsimile, and I have to say, I see the resemblance.
More Joe Rohde News:
- Joe Rohde is appearing at the Walt Disney Family Museum tonight.
- A conversation with Joe Rohde will be available in the D23 Gold theater next month.
- You can also submit questions to Joe Rohde as part of National Geographic's Ask an Expert Anything.