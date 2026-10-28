Disney Legend Joe Rohde as a Pumpkin is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Joe Rohde, meet Joe Gourde
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Joe Rohde has been one of the most recognizable members of Walt Disney Imagineering. He's so recognizable that his look can even be parodied, as somebody recently did, via a gourd.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Legend, former Walt Disney Imagineer, and published author Joe Rohde recently shared some hilarious pictures on Instagram.
  • The images introduce the world to Joe Gourde, a pumpkin version of Rohde, complete with an ear sporting his trademark dangling earring.
  • The best part, however, may be the copies of Rohde's new book that have had their author name and author photo replaced with the pumpkin version.

  • Joe Rohde seems to love his gourd-based facsimile, and I have to say, I see the resemblance.

More Joe Rohde News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey