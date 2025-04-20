Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 11 – Navigating Fandom, Disneynature, and Imagineering Star Wars in Disney Parks with Asa Kalama & Michael Serena
Come for the Disney Parks interview, stay for Benji and Kyle's essays.
Episode 11 of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast has arrived — and, this time, half of us are in Japan!
In this special episode, we discuss:
- The perils of fandom in 2025.
- Disneynature’s unlikely story.
- Hong Kong Disneyland rolling out the red carpet for its 20th anniversary celebration announcements.
- A new Up-themed attraction coming to Disney Adventure World.
- POV experiences from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge coming to Disney+.
- “it’s a small world" at Disneyland has announced a delayed reopening.
- Lobby renovations are underway at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
- And more.
Plus, Mike chats with Asa Kalama and Michael Serena of Walt Disney Imagineering about current and future(!) Star Wars experiences in the Disney Parks.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com