May’s Burger of the Month Introduced for Annette’s Diner at Disneyland Paris
Step back in time to the delightful atmosphere of the 1950s at Annette’s Diner.
Annette’s Diner at Disneyland Paris continues its burger of the month tradition by introducing the Meaux'tivation Burger.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has introduced May’s burger of the month at Annette’s Diner, available from May 7th through June 4th.
- The Meaux'tivation Burger consists of beefsteak, brie de Meaux cheese and Meaux mustard, bacon with maple syrup, crispy onion with paprika, dried apricots and figs, and golden apple roasted with cinnamon and brown sugar.
- The meal is topped off with a side of rustic fries.
- While a price was not shared, previous burgers of the month were available for 23€.
- The restaurant boasts a 1950s theme, and many of the servers glide around on roller skates to serve guests.
- Previous burgers of the month include the Saffron'tastic Burger, the Savory Safari Burger and the Woodland Wonder Burger.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- 75 Make-A-Wish Children From Across Europe Visited Disneyland Paris in Celebration of World Wish Day
- Photos: Construction Continues on Adventure Isle at Disneyland Paris in Preparation of New Treasure Hunt Experience
- Photos: Adventure Isle at Disneyland Paris Continues its Refurbishment as it Prepares to Add New Treasure Hunt Experience
Planning a Trip?
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com