Chef Morimoto Hosts a Celebration of 10 Years of Culinary Excellence at Disney Springs

Morimoto Asia is celebrating its 10th anniversary at Disney Springs next month!

Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs will be celebrating its 10th anniversary next month with a special event featuring Iron Chef Morimoto himself.

  • The delicious Pan-Asian restaurant in Disney Springs marks its actual 10th anniversary on September 30th, but will be celebrating two weeks earlier on September 14th with an exclusive event.
  • The celebration begins with an unforgettable day of culinary artistry and entertainment as Chef Masaharu Morimoto kicks off the festivities by performing a dazzling bluefin tuna carving ceremony, followed by meet & greets and samples of the Chef’s acclaimed sake.
  • After the festivities, attendees can indulge in tastings of signature dishes, like Peking Duck, ramen and takoyaki, paired with signature cocktails, beer and sake.
  • Guests can choose from two celebratory sessions, one at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $125+ per person or $650 for a four-person booth that includes VIP experiences, and are now available to purchase here.

Mickey with Chef Morimoto on opening day in 2015
  • Back in 2023, we had the chance to interview Chef Morimoto about his relationship with Disney and some special events taking place at the time. Check out that interview below.

