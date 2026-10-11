Muzeo Hosting Author Talk and Book Signing Event with Tim O’Day and Martha Blanding

Next week, Muzeo will host the co-authors of "Groundbreaking Magic: A Black Woman's Journey Through The Happiest Place on Earth"

Disney fans can enjoy a special evening with Tim O’Day and Martha Blanding at Muzeo during an upcoming Author Talk and Book Signing event.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What's Happening:

During this special event, Tim O'Day will share insights from his book, Groundbreaking Magic: A Black Woman's Journey Through The Happiest Place on Earth, co-authored with Disney Legend Martha Blanding.

Groundbreaking Magic: A Black Woman's Journey Through The Happiest Place on Earth, Throughout his career, O’Day helped share Disneyland’s story through his work in communications, public relations, and ambassador programs, while also preserving the Resort’s rich history.

O’Day will reflect on his career, share behind-the-scenes stories from Disneyland, and discuss Groundbreaking Magic.

The first full-time Black tour guide at Disneyland in the early 1970s, Blanding’s remarkable 50-year career, prior to her retirement, included becoming the first Black woman in management at Disneyland, where she became the Senior Manager of Disneyland Resort Merchandise Special Events.

In 2024, Blanding was honored as a Disney Legend at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The event will take place at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim on Saturday, October 17, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with general admission tickets priced at $18.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase, with a signing session following the presentation.

Muzeo is currently home to the Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live-Action Reference exhibit from the Walt Disney Archives – at least through November.

Then the exhibit will head east to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History's Havener Gallery on November 14.

More Disney News: