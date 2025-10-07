New Burritos Hit the Menu at The Rio Grande Bar at Disney Hotel Santa Fe
Guests staying at Disney Hotel Santa Fe in Disneyland Paris who are looking for some authentic Mexican food are in luck, with the addition of two new burrito items.
What’s Happening:
- The Rio Grande Bar at Disney Hotel Santa Fe has recently expanded its menu with two new burrito items, perfect for a delicious break in a warm and colorful atmosphere.
- The two new burritos are:
- Beef Burrito – Chilli con carne, rice, sour cream, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese, and avocado. Served with Lay's or Doritos chips
- Spicy Chicken Burrito – Sliced roasted chicken, rice, shredded cheddar cheese, spicy sauce (red onion, cilantro, sliced bell pepper), and sour cream. Served with Lay's or Doritos chips
- Both burritos are available for purchase for €11.00.
- Those looking to stay caffeinated can pop next door at Disney Hotel Santa Fe to check out the recently remodeled Starbucks location.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- The always adorable Chip & Dale are getting new winter-inspired plush that the lovable chipmunks will be wearing themselves when meeting guests at Disneyland Paris.
- Disney Halloween Festival has kicked off for the year at Disneyland Paris, bringing with it the return of Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, new projections on Main Street, the iconic Pumpkin People, and much more!
- The tragedy of Phantom Manor has spread out into Frontierland at Disneyland Paris with the new Unlucky Nugget Saloon. Take a tour of this magnificent, limited-time Halloween overlay.
- Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain has debuted stunning new nighttime lighting, breathing new life into the impressive structure.
