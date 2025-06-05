Discover Refreshing New Treats at Disney's Animal Kingdom
If you have a sweet tooth you will love these new options.
There are some delicious new options now available at Disney's Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- If you are visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, there are some new sweet and refreshing options available for purchase.
- Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page what's available.
New Menu Options:
- Key Lime Pie Pop at Flame Tree Barbecue
- Strawberry and Vanilla Shake at Restaurantosaurus
- Paleontology Lemonade with a glow cube at Restaurantosaurus
Also Recently Announced:
- If you're ready for sugar overload, check out the new churro milkshake topped with whipped cream, a sprinkle doughnut, a mini churro, a pretzel, and a Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar.
- This is not a new item, but who doesn't love a good discount? June 6th marks National Fish & Chips Day, and guests at Disney Springs can enjoy a 40% discount at Cookes of Dublin to commemorate the occasion.
- Flavors of Florida, the annual culinary festival that highlights dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, is set to return for its sixth summer edition, running from June 27th to August 10th.
- This year's event showcases an impressive selection of over 90 dishes from more than 45 different restaurants located at Disney Springs.
