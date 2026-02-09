Looking back at the 1965 investigation that defined a newspaper’s legacy and a city’s destiny.

As the Orlando Sentinel celebrates their 150 years, they have declared their headline about the mystery buyer in Orlando as their number one scoop.

What’s Happening:

Orlando Sentinel editors have officially designated Emily Bavar’s 1965 Disney revelation as the biggest scoop in the publication's history.

Initially underplayed by her own editors, Bavar’s intuition led to a front-page headline that scooped the Governor of Florida by five days.

The scoop wasn't based on a leak, but on a single interview in Burbank where Bavar witnessed Walt Disney look "stunned" by her direct questioning regarding Florida land.

By tracking Anaheim money in local land records, Bavar bypassed the wall of corporate silence surrounding the 30,000-acre "Project Future."

The scoop signaled the end of Orlando as a quiet citrus hub and the beginning of its era as a global tourism titan.

The Gravity of the Scoop

The Sentinel identifies this as its "biggest scoop" not just because of the name involved, but because of the sheer mathematical and systemic impact it had on the region:

Bavar’s prediction broke through the mundane speculation (washing machine factories) to the realization of an "empire of fiction and fantasy" that would eventually employ hundreds of thousands.

Bavar succeeded where others failed because she prioritized Walt’s physical reactions.

About the Sentinel’s History with the Mouse:

Before Bavar’s scoop, the 30,000-acre site was a black hole of information, speculated to be everything from electronics research to aircraft testing.

The Sentinel forced the hand of Governor Haydon Burns, who had planned a joint announcement for November 15 but was forced to confirm the news on October 26 due to Bavar's reporting.

The paper’s persistence broke through a shell-company strategy managed by high-level Miami attorneys and former intelligence officers designed to mask the buyer.

