Photos: The Current Disney’s Hollywood Studios-Branded Clothing and Collectibles

We paid a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this week and got a look at what is currently available in terms of merch exclusive to the park.

A Loungefly bag features imagery of characters and elements strongly tied to Hollywood Studios, including Mickey & Minnie and Woody & Buzz. It sells for $80.00.

A baseball cap has the park logo on the front and Mickey & Minnie on the back. It sells for $29.99.

With Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway the most recent attraction at Hollywood Studios, those characters are prominent across the merch, including on this water bottle for $27.99.

And then a trio of different T-Shirt styles run for $34.99 each.

Lastly, while not Hollywood Studios branded, this Mickey statue stands out since a giant version of Mickey’s sorcerer hat used to be a big centerpiece of the park. That structure may be gone, but you can get this mini-statue of the Sorcerer’s Apprentice version of Mickey for $129.00.

