Photos: The Latest Piston Peak Construction Update from the Queue of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Now that the beloved attraction has reopened, we have an all-new vantage point of the ongoing construction in Frontierland.

Now that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has reopened at the Magic Kingdom, we have a whole new vantage point from which to see the ongoing construction on Piston Peak – so let's check in!

What's Happening:

From the main queue of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, you can see pretty clearly across to the construction site of Piston Peak, the upcoming Cars-themed expansion to Frontierland.

While at the moment, it is mostly just cleared land from the former Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America, you can see some construction starting to go vertical.

Most obvious at the moment is this giant wall, which is likely to be a retaining wall of some sort for the main Cars attraction, separating it from a water stream seen in concept art and the rest of Frontierland.

Elsewhere, we can see construction equipment and crews working around the clock to get this massive expansion underway.

Nearby, the Big Al's merchandise kiosk has permanently closed to allow for construction on Piston Peak to expand.

For more about what’s to come to the future Piston Peak at the Magic Kingdom, be sure to check out our breakdown of the area's concept art map.

More Walt Disney World News:

A favorite miniature version of Cinderella Castle now reflects the color changes of the actual Magic Kingdom icon.

Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle has announced his retirement from the company this July after 36 years.

Attraction signage for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets has been installed as previews quickly approach.

The pre-show of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has been changed ahead of new updates featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu, due later this month.