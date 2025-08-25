Photos: Pumpkins Take Over Disney Springs as Halloween Season Arrives at Walt Disney World

The spookiest time of year has arrived at Walt Disney World in Central Florida, and with it comes new Halloween decor and merchandise at the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment complex. Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good was on the scene today and sent in some fun photos.

What’s happening:

Halloween merchandise is available at the Marketplace Co-Op, where checking out the seasonal decorations is just as much fun as shopping. There’s apparel, home decor, kitchenware, tote bags, candy, and more.

Disney Springs guests are also going to want to swing by the Disney PhotoPass Studio, where a new Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch photo op has been set up, complete with hay bales, a classic barn-like backdrop, and of course a Mickey-shaped jack o’lantern.

According to our preview post from yesterday, reservations are not needed for this, so you can “simply stop by the studio during your visit to Disney Springs, select your props and strike a pose for the photographer!"

