Photos: Pumpkins Take Over Disney Springs as Halloween Season Arrives at Walt Disney World

Who said August is too early for spooky decor?
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

The spookiest time of year has arrived at Walt Disney World in Central Florida, and with it comes new Halloween decor and merchandise at the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment complex. Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good was on the scene today and sent in some fun photos.

What’s happening:

  • Halloween merchandise is available at the Marketplace Co-Op, where checking out the seasonal decorations is just as much fun as shopping. There’s apparel, home decor, kitchenware, tote bags, candy, and more.

  • Disney Springs guests are also going to want to swing by the Disney PhotoPass Studio, where a new Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch photo op has been set up, complete with hay bales, a classic barn-like backdrop, and of course a Mickey-shaped jack o’lantern.
  • According to our preview post from yesterday, reservations are not needed for this, so you can “simply stop by the studio during your visit to Disney Springs, select your props and strike a pose for the photographer!"

More Halloween Fun at Walt Disney World:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good