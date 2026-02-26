Shamrocks, Guinness, and Craic: Raglan Road Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival Returns to Disney Springs
Five full days of new dishes, hand-crafted cocktails, and an imported lineup of authentic Irish musicians and dancers will take over the Springs.
Disney Springs is readying St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, as Florida’s most authentic Irish pub, Raglan Road Irish Pub Restaurant, prepares to host its annual five-day celebration from Friday, March 13 to Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
What’s Happening:
- The culinary and auditory landscape of Disney Springs is getting a massive injection of Celtic energy with round-the-clock performances and inventive new menu items.
- Raglan Road chefs are serving up a month-long menu featuring Irish classics with a twist, including the bacon-and-cabbage Chop Chop—It’s Bacon and Lip-Licking (Guinness) Glazed Ribs.
- Notable Irish bands flown in specifically for the event will headline three stages, including Strings & Things (Tipperary Neo-Folk), Plain Sailin (traditional tunes with contemporary genres), and The Consequences (dynamic traditional quartet).
- The renowned troupe, plucked from the world’s greatest Irish dance shows, will command the stage with awe-inspiring jigs, reels, and high kicks.
- Revelers can explore signature beer and whiskey flights or opt for new hand-crafted cocktails like the Pride of the Peninsula, a refreshing blend of Dingle Irish gin, muddled cucumber, fresh mint, lime, and Elderflower tonic.
- Reservations are highly encouraged from March 13-16. On St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), the pub operates on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m.
- A $20 cover charge applies for guests 18 and older (under 18 enter free).
- We previously covered the festivities for St. Patrick's Day 2025 at Raglan Road Irish Pub Restaurant.
Spirits Bright and Retail Awaits
- The St. Patrick’s Day spirit extends to additional offerings beyond the main dining room.
- The live Irish music and dance will spill out onto the Disney Springs streets alongside five outside bars, Celtic face painting, and giveaways.
- Guests can secure an array of authentic Irish clothing and gifts, including Celtic jewelry, apparel, hats, home goods, toys, and licensed Guinness merchandise.
- For those who want the flavor without the festival crowds, Cookes of Dublin's authentic fish & chips are available to go at this adjacent counter-service eatery next to the Hole in the Wall bar.
About Raglan Road & Authentic Irish Pub Architecture:
- Raglan Road was entirely constructed in Ireland before being shipped across the Atlantic to Orlando. The restaurant’s warm interior is built from aged walnut and mahogany woods salvaged from old Irish bars and churches.
- The pub is owned and operated by Irish partners John Cooke and Paul Nolan under Great Irish Pubs Florida, Inc. They are the same hospitality architects behind Nine Fine Irishmen at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
- The establishment takes its name from "On Raglan Road," a famous poem by Patrick Kavanagh that was later set to traditional Irish music and popularized by the legendary band The Dubliners, underscoring the pub's deep roots in Irish storytelling and song.
