Updated Eiffel Tower Sequence Added to Soarin’ Around the World at Disney California Adventure
After first debuting at the EPCOT version of the attraction, the much-needed change has made its way west.
In late 2024, the Eiffel Tower scene in Soarin’ Around the World was updated at EPCOT. Now, that much-requested change has also come to Disney California Adventure’s version of the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Since Soarin’ Around the World’s opening in June of 2016, fans have flown over some of Earth’s most iconic places, both natural and manmade.
- While the Disney California Adventure attraction opened to mostly positive reviews, the Eiffel Tower scene, which is the second to last scene in the attraction, has become somewhat of a joke in the Disney Parks fandom.
- Unless you are sitting dead center on the flying theater attraction, the Eiffel Tower appears to bend due to the curvature of the Soarin’s screen.
- Almost a decade later, Disney has finally worked to fix this, introducing an updated sequence.
- You now approach the Eiffel Tower from further away, as with the Tokyo Tower in the Tokyo DisneySea version of the attraction, giving less of a chance for the tower to appear warped.
- The scene was updated last November at EPCOT’s version of the attraction, and has now also made its way to the Disney California Adventure version as of this week.
- Here’s a look at EPCOT’s updated version, which also includes a new finale scene.
