Updated Eiffel Tower Sequence Added to Soarin’ Around the World at Disney California Adventure

After first debuting at the EPCOT version of the attraction, the much-needed change has made its way west.

In late 2024, the Eiffel Tower scene in Soarin’ Around the World was updated at EPCOT. Now, that much-requested change has also come to Disney California Adventure’s version of the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Since Soarin’ Around the World’s opening in June of 2016, fans have flown over some of Earth’s most iconic places, both natural and manmade.

While the Disney California Adventure attraction opened to mostly positive reviews, the Eiffel Tower scene, which is the second to last scene in the attraction, has become somewhat of a joke in the Disney Parks fandom.

Unless you are sitting dead center on the flying theater attraction, the Eiffel Tower appears to bend due to the curvature of the Soarin’s screen.

Almost a decade later, Disney has finally worked to fix this, introducing an updated sequence.

You now approach the Eiffel Tower from further away, as with the Tokyo Tower in the Tokyo DisneySea version of the attraction, giving less of a chance for the tower to appear warped.

The scene was updated last November at EPCOT’s version of the attraction

Here’s a look at EPCOT’s updated version, which also includes a new finale scene.

