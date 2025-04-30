The Viv Hotel in Anaheim Celebrates Star Wars Day with Off-Menu Cocktail Experience
Five unique cocktails are available at Valencia’s at The Viv through May 4th, 2025.
The Viv Hotel in Anaheim is celebrating May the 4th with some speciality Star Wars-themed cocktails available, this week only.
What’s Happening:
- The Viv Hotel is located just a short distance away from the DIsneyland Resort and is an official Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotel.
- Valencia’s at The Viv is getting in on the Star Wars Day fun of May 4th with an off-menu cocktail experience. Nothing from the menu is posted, so you have to know what to ask for.
- For one week only, guests can ask their bartender for the “Cosmic Cantina" lineup to unlock themed drinks such as:
- Dark Side Martini
- Skywalker Spritz
- Wookiee Sour
- Starfighter Sidecar
- Tatooine Sunrise
- The drinks are available from April 27th through May 4th only.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Connection Between Avengers Campus and Cars Land Closed for Construction at Disney California Adventure
- Red Guardian to Arrive at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Alongside “Thunderbolts*" Theatrical Release
- Port Royal Curios and Curiosities Shop to Become Seating Area in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square
- Disney Foodie Guide: Delicious April 30th Debuts of the Disneyland Resort
- Alaska Airlines Introduces Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Themed Livery
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com