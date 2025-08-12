A Culinary Extravaganza: Menus Revealed for the 2025 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

This is the 16th year where fans can spend two nights enjoying fantastic dishes and drinks in an outdoor party.

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is set to return this November for its 16th year with bold new flavors and an all-new culinary lineup.

What’s Happening:

  • Taking place across two evenings—Friday, November 14th and Saturday, November 15th—the 2025 Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will feature an almost entirely new menu.
  • Set outdoors along the scenic causeway at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the two-night festival will showcase more than 45 unique dishes, more than 170 beverage selections, and live entertainment in a vibrant, street party-style atmosphere.
  • This year, the recently-opened Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina joins the event, alongside returning restaurants such as Todd English’s bluezoo, Il Mulino, Amare and Rosa Mexicano.
  • Returning themed areas include guest favorites Beer Garden, For the Love of Florida, Chinatown and The Bubble Lounge.

Highlights from the 2025 menu include:

  • Galbi Jang Gulf Shrimp (For the Love of Florida) – Shrimp with soy braised elephant garlic, pickled cucumber, crispy zucchini chips, and Korean barbecue glaze (Friday & Saturday)
  • Elote Corn Ribs (Rosa Mexicano) – Fried corn ribs tossed in spicy queso fresco mix with epazote aioli  (Friday & Saturday)
  • Blue Crab Stir-Fried Rice (Todd English’s bluezoo) – Stir-fry with blue crab, Florida gulf shrimp, and tempura shitakes (Friday & Saturday)

  • Ricotta Cappelletti (Il Mulino) – Hand-crafted pasta, house-made citrus ricotta filling, slow cooked angus beef ragu, and crispy pancetta breadcrumbs (Friday)

  • Sabich (Amare) – Fried eggplant, Israeli salad, pickled watermelon radish, tahini garlic sauce, amba, micro parsley, and mini pita (Friday)

  • Fried Chicken Slider (Lagoon Games, Lanes & Eats) – Hand-battered chicken breast, orange blossom hot sauce, pickle chips, toasted bun (Friday)

  • Pork Belly Bao (Cabana Bar and Beach Club) – Slow cooked pork belly, hoisin glaze, pickled carrot, cucumber, Fresno chili, cilantro, crushed corn nuts and steamed bun (Saturday)
  • Smoked Wagyu Beef Cheek (Smokin’ D’s BBQ) – Wagyu beef cheek with brûléed pearl onion “rings", roasted garlic boniato foam, nearly burnt miso and ginger barbecue sauce, pomegranate pickled komachi turnip, and mizuna (Saturday)

A couple of returning favorites include:

  • Chips and Salsa Bar (Rosa Mexicano) – Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, norteña, tomatillo arbol, aguamole, habanero pickled onions, pico de gallo, and tomatillo pico (Friday & Saturday)
  • Shu Mein (Chinatown) – Shanghai noodles, braised tofu, shiitake mushroom, bamboo, vegan broth (Friday & Saturday)

Click here to view the complete 2025 Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic menu.

