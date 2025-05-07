The Viv Hotel in Anaheim Offering Special Discounts and Mickey Mule Cocktail in Honor of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary
Located just a short distance away from the Disneyland Resort, a stay at The Viv could be a perfect way to celebrate the milestone anniversary on a budget.
As the Disneyland Resort gets ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary, The Viv Hotel in Anaheim is joining in on the fun with some exclusive savings and a special cocktail.
What’s Happening:
- The Viv Hotel is located just a short distance away from the Disneyland Resort and is an official Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotel.
- Guests staying at The Viv Hotel can save on Disneyland Resort tickets with Viv's Magical Package – book just 5 days before arrival to save $10 on multi-day tickets, plus enjoy the convenience of self-parking and a relaxed late check-out.
- Magic Key Holders can save up to 10% off their stay, 50% off parking and the ease of late check-out, with a valid pass.
- Valencia’s at The Viv is also getting in on the fun with an exclusive Mickey Mule cocktail – featuring Absolut Elyx, Blue Curacao, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer.
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities kick off next week on Friday, May 16th, 2025.
