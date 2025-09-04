Tokyo DisneySea's Cast Members and Characters Celebrate its 24th Anniversary in a Special Video
The video features Cast Members from the seven themed ports of call.
Tokyo DisneySea released a special video celebrating its 24th anniversary! On September 4, the park commemorates more than two decades of adventure, imagination, and magic.
What’s Happening:
- In a video marking the 24th anniversary of DisneySea, Disney's beloved characters and the dedicated Cast Members from each of the park's seven themed ports (Mediterranean Harbor, American Waterfront, Port Discovery, Lost River Delta, Arabian Coast, Mermaid Lagoon, and Mysterious Island) invite guests to join in the celebration.
- Tokyo DisneySea opened its gates to the public on September 4, 2001, as the ninth park to open under the Disney banner worldwide.
- It has since become a destination known for its stunning architecture, unique attractions, and breathtaking atmosphere.
- We previously covered how DisneySea announced a major “Sparkling Jubilee" celebration for its 25th anniversary, which kicks off in April.
A Deeper Dive into Tokyo DisneySea
- Tokyo DisneySea's deep storytelling and breathtaking scope set it apart from the other Disney parks.
- The park’s unique “ports of call" concept allows guests to travel the world, from the canals of Venice to the bustling streets of New York, all within one park.
- The park is also home to some of the most acclaimed attractions in the world, including Journey to the Center of the Earth, which takes guests deep inside Mount Prometheus, Tower of Terror, and the recently opened Fantasy Springs area.
- The park's detailed theming extends to its merchandise. For its 24th anniversary, the theme is Mermaid Lagoon, with a collection of musical-themed goods featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Daisy in the style of the undersea port.
