How a Local College Became Disney World’s Secret Ingredient for Culinary Talent

This unique partnership is the launchpad for the next generation of Disney chefs.

Walt Disney World has revealed one of the key ingredients behind its world-renowned culinary scene: a deep and growing partnership with Central Florida’s own Valencia College, which helps turn local students into culinary Cast Members.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has a long-standing investment in the Walt Disney World Center for Culinary Arts and Hospitality at Valencia College.

The program combines traditional classroom learning with invaluable real-world mentorship and experience from seasoned Disney chefs.

Disney chefs regularly visit the campus for cooking demos, share lessons from inside Disney's high-volume kitchens, and provide guidance for aspiring culinary professionals.

The partnership includes on-campus recruitment opportunities and field trips, giving students a firsthand look at the magic they could one day create.

This collaboration has created a direct pipeline for talented graduates to start and grow their careers at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

What They’re Saying:

Chef Amanda, the Chef de Cuisine of Pastry at E pcot: “I love teaching at Valencia College because I know that my knowledge from inside Disney can help develop the next generation of chefs. I always get questions about what really happens inside a kitchen, the equipment we use, what shifts look like — things that take real-world experience to know."

“I love teaching at Valencia College because I know that my knowledge from inside Disney can help develop the next generation of chefs. I always get questions about what really happens inside a kitchen, the equipment we use, what shifts look like — things that take real-world experience to know." Chef Shaqori, Chef at Connections Eatery at Epcot: “Disney chefs would always visit campus to encourage us and tell us about the opportunities we could pursue. Their lessons and visiting the parks helped me realize that I could see myself working at Walt Disney World one day. Their support became my guiding light to my career."

“Disney chefs would always visit campus to encourage us and tell us about the opportunities we could pursue. Their lessons and visiting the parks helped me realize that I could see myself working at Walt Disney World one day. Their support became my guiding light to my career." Chef Molly, Chef at Steakhouse 71 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort: “I always knew that I wanted to work in baking, and I was also a huge Disney fan. My family and I were annual passholders and would visit the parks all the time to try different foods. I picked Valencia for my culinary training because I saw that Disney was partnered with them. It’s the perfect place to be if you want to do culinary and work at Disney one day."

“I always knew that I wanted to work in baking, and I was also a huge Disney fan. My family and I were annual passholders and would visit the parks all the time to try different foods. I picked Valencia for my culinary training because I saw that Disney was partnered with them. It’s the perfect place to be if you want to do culinary and work at Disney one day." Chef Jennifer at Ale & Compass Restaurant at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort: “I love working for Disney because it’s given me so many chances to grow new skills and take on new opportunities. My team has been an amazing support system for me and has taught me so much about working in a kitchen and being efficient."

Try the Gray Stuff, It’s Delicious

Get closer to the chefs by trying their unique dishes:

Chef Shaqori: You can try one of her signature creations, the Liege Waffle, at Connections Eatery.

You can try one of her signature creations, the Liege Waffle, at Connections Eatery. Chef Molly: Taste her decadent Steakhouse 71 Signature Chocolate Cake.

From Line Cook to Chef de Cuisine: The Culinary Ladder at Disney

Ever wonder what the different titles mean on a chef's coat? The journey of the Valencia College graduates highlights a structured career path within Disney's kitchens. It’s a system, rooted in classic French Brigade de Cuisine, that ensures every one of the 525+ eateries runs like a well-oiled machine.

Line Cook (or Commis Chef): This is often the starting point for culinary graduates like Chef Jennifer. A line cook is assigned to a specific station in the kitchen (like grill, sauté, or pantry) and is responsible for preparing the components for dishes on that station. It's a role focused on execution, consistency, and learning to work with speed and precision in a high-pressure environment.

This is often the starting point for culinary graduates like Chef Jennifer. A line cook is assigned to a specific station in the kitchen (like grill, sauté, or pantry) and is responsible for preparing the components for dishes on that station. It's a role focused on execution, consistency, and learning to work with speed and precision in a high-pressure environment. Chef de Partie (Station Chef): After mastering a station, a cook may be promoted to Chef de Partie, overseeing a particular station and the line cooks working there.

After mastering a station, a cook may be promoted to Chef de Partie, overseeing a particular station and the line cooks working there. Sous Chef: The Sous Chef is the second-in-command in the kitchen. They are a manager, responsible for scheduling, inventory, and ensuring the Head Chef's vision is executed flawlessly by the team. They step in to run the kitchen in the Head Chef's absence.

The Sous Chef is the second-in-command in the kitchen. They are a manager, responsible for scheduling, inventory, and ensuring the Head Chef's vision is executed flawlessly by the team. They step in to run the kitchen in the Head Chef's absence. Chef de Cuisine: This is a senior leadership role, like the one Chef Amanda holds for EPCOT's pastry division. A Chef de Cuisine is the head chef in charge of a specific restaurant or, in a large operation like EPCOT, an entire culinary department. They are responsible for menu creation, food costing, staff management, and maintaining the overall quality and vision of their kitchen. For many chefs, reaching this level is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

More Walt Disney World Dining News: