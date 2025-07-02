Alison Brie Leads Thrilling New FX Witness Protection Pilot

"Clipped" creator Gina Welch has also joined the project as co-showrunner.

G.L.O.W. and Community star Alison Brie has been tapped as the lead for an upcoming witness protection based pilot from FX.

The project was previously revealed in 2023 The Sopranos creator David Chase attached, although he has since stepped away from the project.

creator David Chase attached, although he has since stepped away from the project. Welch, creator of FX’s Clipped

Brie is perhaps best known for her roles in Community and G.L.O.W., and will appear in this summer’s horror movie Together, alongside her real-life husband, Dave Franco. She also recently wrapped production on Mattel’s Masters of the Universe as Evil-Lyn.

