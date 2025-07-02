Alison Brie Leads Thrilling New FX Witness Protection Pilot

"Clipped" creator Gina Welch has also joined the project as co-showrunner.
G.L.O.W. and Community star Alison Brie has been tapped as the lead for an upcoming witness protection based pilot from FX.

  • Deadline reports that Alison Brie has joined a new FX pilot from Hannah Fidell and Gina Welch that sees a violent confrontation drive a high-end D.C. madam to turn on her partner and enter witness protection in seaside Maine with her adolescent daughter.
  • The project was previously revealed in 2023 with The Sopranos creator David Chase attached, although he has since stepped away from the project.
  • Welch, creator of FX’s Clipped, now joins Fidell as co-showrunner, writer and executive producer. Fidell will also direct the pilot.
  • Brie is perhaps best known for her roles in Community and G.L.O.W., and will appear in this summer’s horror movie Together, alongside her real-life husband, Dave Franco. She also recently wrapped production on Mattel’s Masters of the Universe as Evil-Lyn.

