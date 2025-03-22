“American Dad” to Return to Fox for First Time Since 2014
The long-running animated series is set to air its final original episodes on TBS, before making the jump back to its original network.
After multiple years airing as a TBS exclusive, American Dad is set to return to its original network of Fox.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that 20th Television Animation and Fox Entertainment are nearing a deal to bring American Dad back to the network for the first time since 2014.
- Since then, the show has aired on TBS, and the network is currently preparing to air its last original episodes of the series.
- The new deal is likely to be a multi-season pickup, continuing the show well beyond its already over 400 episodes.
- Reruns of American Dad will continue to air on TBS and fellow Warner Bros. Discovery networks Adult Swim and TruTV until at least 2030.
- The show was last picked up for two seasons at TBS in 2021, prior to the completion of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
- This comes as TBS is moving away from scripted original programming, which have been largely axed under the David Zaslav regime at WBD.
- If American Dad does return to Fox, it will mark the second series from creator Seth MacFarlane to return to the network, after Family Guy was brought back from cancellation in the early 2000s.
