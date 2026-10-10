The Snow Storm is Coming: New York Comic Con Previews Upcoming "Bob's Burgers" Holiday Short
"On the Fort Day of Christmas" will stream beginning December 7 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+
A short preview of an upcoming Bob's Burgers holiday short was shared today at New York Comic Con, before hitting the internet for all to see.
What's Happening:
- During the Bob's Burgers panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July, it was revealed that the popular series would be getting a Hulu-exclusive holiday short this year.
- Now, during a panel at a different con, namely New York Comic Con, series creator Loren Bouchard announced that the short, titled "On the Fort Day of Christmas," will premiere December 7 exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- Bouchard was joined on the panel by stars H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy – where a short 15 second clip from the special was shown.
- In “On the Fort Day of Christmas,” a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm means one thing to the Belcher kids — a record-breaking Christmas snow fort.
- Meanwhile, Season 17 of Bob’s Burgers will premiere on Fox in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- Fans have a lot more Bob's Burgers in store for them, as the show has been renewed through Season 19 in 2028-2029.
- The show centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community.
More Hulu News:
- The shorter run times for Coven Academy seem to be paying off, as the series has brought in some impressive numbers, especially among Gen Alpha.
- An interesting trio of billboards has dropped, advertising Hulu and Disney+ with the catchphrase "Hu Dis?"
- Havana Rose Liu is set to star in a new FX crime drama pilot from Hiro Murai and Wong Kar Wai, following a small-time criminal thrust into a dangerous world of wealth and power.
- A remastered version of the first arc of Dragon Ball Super, the 2015 continuation of the influential and popular anime franchise, is coming to Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now