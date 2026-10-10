The Snow Storm is Coming: New York Comic Con Previews Upcoming "Bob's Burgers" Holiday Short

A short preview of an upcoming Bob's Burgers holiday short was shared today at New York Comic Con, before hitting the internet for all to see.

What's Happening:

Bouchard was joined on the panel by stars H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy – where a short 15 second clip from the special was shown.

reator Loren Bouchard announced that the short, titled "On the Fort Day of Christmas," will premiere December 7 exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on

In “ On the Fort Day of Christmas ,” a record-breaking Christmas snowstorm means one thing to the Belcher kids — a record-breaking Christmas snow fort.

Meanwhile, Season 17 of Bob’s Burgers will premiere on Fox in 2027, and will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Fans have a lot more Bob's Burgers in store for them, as the show has been renewed through Season 19 in 2028-2029.