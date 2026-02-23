Cate Blanchett's Dirty Films Signs First-Look Deal with Searchlight Pictures for Movies and Streaming Series

Dirty Films was founded in the year 2000 by the actress and her husband.

Fans of actress Cate Blanchett from Carol and many other projects will be thrilled to know that she and her production company Dirty Films have signed a first-look deal with the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures for film and streaming distribution. Read on below for what that means.

What's happening:

Searchlight Pictures has signed a first-look film and television deal with Dirty Films, the company founded by actress Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine, The Lord of the Rings franchise, Thor: Ragnarok) with her husband, writer/producer/director Andrew Upton (Carol).

A first-look deal is essentially a right of first refusal, meaning that Searchlight will have the opportunity to either green light or turn down any projects being developed by Dirty Films, including feature-length movies and streaming series, before they are shopped to other studios.

This follows the first-look deal between Dirty Films and FX Productions that was signed in 2020, when producer Coco Francini (The Hateful Eight) joined the company as a partner.

Recent movies produced by Dirty Films include The New Boy, Shayda, and Fingernails, all from 2023.

On television, Dirty Films was responsible for Mrs. America via FX On Hulu, Stateless on ABC, and Disclaimer on Apple TV+.

What they're saying:

Searchlight Pictures president Matthew Greenfield: "Dirty Films has consistently championed distinctive voices and ambitious storytelling. Cate, Andrew and Coco are singular creative partners and we’re thrilled to continue our commitment to filmmaker-driven cinema with this collaboration."

Dirty Films: "We are honored to partner with Searchlight Pictures, whose passion for cinema and deeply collaborative ethos align seamlessly with our own. Together with Matthew Greenfield and his exceptional team, we look forward to championing bold, entertaining, and provocative storytelling across film and television for audiences worldwide."

