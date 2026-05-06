Nora and Lilla Zuckerman Taking Over as Showrunners for Season 3 of ABC's "High Potential"

They replace the outgoing Todd Harthan, who stepped down to focus on a new project for Disney+

ABC's popular drama series High Potential will be getting new showrunners for its third season, in the form of Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that the Zuckerman sisters Nora and Lilla will be taking over as showrunners of High Potential next season, taking over for Todd Harthan, who oversaw the first two seasons.

Specifically, Harthan stepped down to focus on his new series for Disney+, Eragon.

The Zuckermans come to High Potential under their overall deal with 20th Television, where they recently wrote and excecutive produced the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot pilot, which did not move forward at Hulu.

As Deadline notes, "the change at the helm puts female showrunners in charge of a series with a female lead, something that is not as common in television than it probably should be."

Other credits for the Zuckerman sisters include the first season of Poker Face, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the upcoming Scream 8.

Season 3 will be executive produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman and Olson. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles is co-executive producer.

Last month, High Potential wrapped up its second season – be sure to read Alex's recap of the finale.

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