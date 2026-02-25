Hulu Developing "Swap Meet" Animated Series with Ralph Barbosa Set to Star
The project will be written by Isaac Gonzalez.
Hulu is developing a new animated series called Swap Meet, to be written by Isaac Gonzalez and star comedian Ralph Barbosa.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Barbosa is set to executive produce and star in Swap Meet, a half-hour animated comedy series in development at Hulu from writer/EP Isaac Gonzalez.
- Swap Meet finds down-on-his luck Ralph (Barbosa) working with the Cortez’s – his aunt’s brash, proudly blue-collar Mexican American family that work different jobs at the Eastgate Swap Meet, a delightfully low-rent retail paradise with an infinite amount of goods and services.
- The project comes from 20th Television Animation with the assistance of Sony Pictures Television.
- Barbosa is no stranger to Hulu, having recently released his stand-up special Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa through the streamer.
- Gonzalez's previous work spans both animation and live-action, including Bordertown, Legends of Chamberlain Heights, The Gordita Chronicles and Mr. Iglesias.
- This marks the second new animated project announced by Hulu this week, following Deano – a half-hour adult animated comedy from creators Dean Thomas and David Ferrier.
More Hulu News:
