Hulu Developing "Swap Meet" Animated Series with Ralph Barbosa Set to Star

Hulu is developing a new animated series called Swap Meet, to be written by Isaac Gonzalez and star comedian Ralph Barbosa.

Deadline reports that Barbosa is set to executive produce and star in Swap Meet, a half-hour animated comedy series in development at Hulu from writer/EP Isaac Gonzalez.

Swap Meet finds down-on-his luck Ralph (Barbosa) working with the Cortez’s – his aunt’s brash, proudly blue-collar Mexican American family that work different jobs at the Eastgate Swap Meet, a delightfully low-rent retail paradise with an infinite amount of goods and services.

The project comes from 20th Television Animation with the assistance of Sony Pictures Television.

Barbosa is no stranger to Hulu, having recently released his stand-up special Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa through the streamer.

Gonzalez's previous work spans both animation and live-action, including Bordertown, Legends of Chamberlain Heights, The Gordita Chronicles and Mr. Iglesias.

This marks the second new animated project announced by Hulu this week, following Deano – a half-hour adult animated comedy from creators Dean Thomas and David Ferrier.

