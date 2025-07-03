Comedy Chaos! Discover Blooper Gold from Season 1 of Hulu’s “Such Brave Girls”

The blooper reel has been shared ahead of the July 7th launch of season 2.
Hulu is celebrating the launch of the second season of Such Brave Girls with a fun blooper reel from the comedy’s first season.

What’s Happening:

  • This dysfunctional family sitcom centers on sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson, Kat's real-life sister), along with their single mother, Deb (Louise Brealey).
  • Coinciding with the release of the second season next week, Hulu has shared a blooper reel from the hilarious first season of Such Brave Girls.
  • Beware: there is some coarse language, although it is all censored.

  • This season, Josie is on a never-ending quest for meaning, Billie’s chasing a fairytale romance, and Deb is hoping for a financial miracle.
  • In Season 2, you can expect bigger disasters, terrible choices, and more harrowing love stories as this family continues their impossible journey for a better life.
  • The show initially premiered on BBC Three in the U.K. and went on to be released by Hulu in the U.S.
  • Kat Sadler, who stars as Josie, also created Such Brave Girls – which earned critical acclaim and went on to win the 2024 BAFTA for Scripted Comedy.
  • Season 2 of Such Brave Girls arrives July 7th on Hulu.
  • Be sure to check out Marshal’s review of the first season of Such Brave Girls.

