Comedy Chaos! Discover Blooper Gold from Season 1 of Hulu’s “Such Brave Girls”

The blooper reel has been shared ahead of the July 7th launch of season 2.

Hulu is celebrating the launch of the second season of Such Brave Girls with a fun blooper reel from the comedy’s first season.

What’s Happening:

This dysfunctional family sitcom centers on sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson, Kat's real-life sister), along with their single mother, Deb (Louise Brealey).

Coinciding with the release of the second season next week, Hulu has shared a blooper reel from the hilarious first season of Such Brave Girls .

. Beware: there is some coarse language, although it is all censored.

This season, Josie is on a never-ending quest for meaning, Billie’s chasing a fairytale romance, and Deb is hoping for a financial miracle.

In Season 2, you can expect bigger disasters, terrible choices, and more harrowing love stories as this family continues their impossible journey for a better life.

The show initially premiered on BBC Three in the U.K. and went on to be released by Hulu in the U.S.

Kat Sadler, who stars as Josie, also created Such Brave Girls – which earned critical acclaim and went on to win the 2024 BAFTA for Scripted Comedy.

Season 2 of Such Brave Girls arrives July 7th on Hulu.

Be sure to check out Marshal's review Such Brave Girls.

Is FX’s “Adults" the American “Such Brave Girls?"

One of the best new comedy series in recent memory can be found on Hulu – FX’s Adults . The series focuses on a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good" nor “people" yet.

The humor is most definitely aimed at a Gen Z and Millennial audience, which is perfect for this writer. Unfortunately, I can identify with a lot of humor that very well encapsulates the Millennial experience.

Even if you don’t have a Hulu subscription, you can check out the first episode of Adults for free on YouTube.

for free on YouTube. Our own Alex Reif described the series as a “Gen-Z Friends" or “Broad City," mentioning that its core themes of friendship, failure, love, and growth will be appealing to all age groups, making it a potentially timeless favorite. You can read his full review here

