“IMPACT x Nightline” Covers the High-Profile Criminal Trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs

"IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy on Trial" arrives Thursday, May 15th on Hulu.

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the high-profile criminal trial of Sean “Diddy" Combs, which began in New York this week.

What’s Happening:

In this week’s edition of the Hulu Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts sits down with Charlucci Finney, a music producer and Combs’ friend of over 35 years, for his first major network interview.

co-anchor Byron Pitts sits down with Charlucci Finney, a music producer and Combs’ friend of over 35 years, for his first major network interview. The episode takes a deep dive inside the charges against Combs and his trial. The mogul denies all accusations, maintaining his innocence.

Additional new interviews include the following: Eboni K. Williams, attorney and legal analyst Lisa Bloom, attorney for Combs’ accusers, Dawn Richard and John Doe Justin Tinsley, senior culture reporter, Andscape Brian Buckmire, legal contributor, ABC News Aaron Katersky, chief investigative correspondent, ABC News

IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy on Trial arrives Thursday, May 15th, exclusively on Hulu.

More Hulu News: