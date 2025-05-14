“IMPACT x Nightline” Covers the High-Profile Criminal Trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs

"IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy on Trial" arrives Thursday, May 15th on Hulu.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the high-profile criminal trial of Sean “Diddy" Combs, which began in New York this week.

What’s Happening:

  • In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts sits down with Charlucci Finney, a music producer and Combs’ friend of over 35 years, for his first major network interview.
  • The episode takes a deep dive inside the charges against Combs and his trial. The mogul denies all accusations, maintaining his innocence.
  • Additional new interviews include the following:
    • Eboni K. Williams, attorney and legal analyst
    • Lisa Bloom, attorney for Combs’ accusers, Dawn Richard and John Doe
    • Justin Tinsley, senior culture reporter, Andscape
    • Brian Buckmire, legal contributor, ABC News
    • Aaron Katersky, chief investigative correspondent, ABC News
  • IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy on Trial arrives Thursday, May 15th, exclusively on Hulu.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now