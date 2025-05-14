“IMPACT x Nightline” Covers the High-Profile Criminal Trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs
"IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy on Trial" arrives Thursday, May 15th on Hulu.
This week’s brand-new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the high-profile criminal trial of Sean “Diddy" Combs, which began in New York this week.
What’s Happening:
- In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts sits down with Charlucci Finney, a music producer and Combs’ friend of over 35 years, for his first major network interview.
- The episode takes a deep dive inside the charges against Combs and his trial. The mogul denies all accusations, maintaining his innocence.
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Eboni K. Williams, attorney and legal analyst
- Lisa Bloom, attorney for Combs’ accusers, Dawn Richard and John Doe
- Justin Tinsley, senior culture reporter, Andscape
- Brian Buckmire, legal contributor, ABC News
- Aaron Katersky, chief investigative correspondent, ABC News
- IMPACT x Nightline: Diddy on Trial arrives Thursday, May 15th, exclusively on Hulu.
