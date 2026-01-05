"The Conjuring" Creator James Wan Sets His Sights on Pandora

The acclaimed director/producer has thrown his hat in the ring to direct "Avatar 4" were James Cameron to step down.

With the status of a fourth Avatar film somewhat undermined at the moment, another acclaimed director has thrown his hat in the ring to potentially take over from James Cameron.

What's Happening:

The Conjuring creator James Wan has expressed interest in taking over the reigns of the Avatar franchise if James Cameron were to take a step back, according to ScreenRant.

Cameron has plans for two more Avatar films following the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, but has not fully committed to them yet. He's even admitted its possible he may not commit to the fourth film, even though he's already filmed some scenes for Avatar 4.

The director, who is now in his 70s, also has plans for a new Terminator film.

Were Cameron to step away from the Avatar franchise, Wan wants in, telling ScreenRant "I'd love to take a crack at that."

Cameron is the mastermind behind Avatar, having directed all three of the massively successful films so far. In fact, Fire and Ash just became the third of the three to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Disney currently has Avatar 4 dated for December 21st, 2029 and Avatar 5 set for December 19th, 2031, but this plan can, of course, change.

Wan has a lot of franchise experience, having been involved in films from franchises such as Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, Fast & Furious, and Aquaman.

Our own Benji Brietbart reviewed the third film in the franchise, which he said could very well be one of the greatest films ever made.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters everywhere.

