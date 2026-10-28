ABC News' "Nightline" Heads to Salem for Spooky Halloween Special Celebrating the Town's 400th Anniversary
"Frightline in Salem" explores modern-day witches, the legacy of the Salem witch trials, and the city’s growing vampire community.
ABC News’ Nightline is getting into the Halloween spirit with a special episode exploring the witches, vampires, and haunting history of Salem, Massachusetts.
What's Happening:
- Nightline is heading to Salem, Massachusetts, for a special Halloween episode titled “Frightline in Salem.”
- As the historic city celebrates its 400th anniversary, ABC News correspondent Ashan Singh explores Salem’s modern-day witch community.
- The episode also highlights descendants of those accused during the Salem witch trials of the 1600s who are fighting to clear their ancestors’ names.
- Viewers will also get an inside look at Salem’s growing community of self-described real-life vampires, including a vampire ball described as the “Met Gala for vampires.”
- “Frightline in Salem” airs Friday, October 30, from 12:35–1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC, streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
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