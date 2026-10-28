ABC News' "Nightline" Heads to Salem for Spooky Halloween Special Celebrating the Town's 400th Anniversary

"Frightline in Salem" explores modern-day witches, the legacy of the Salem witch trials, and the city’s growing vampire community.

ABC News’ Nightline is getting into the Halloween spirit with a special episode exploring the witches, vampires, and haunting history of Salem, Massachusetts.

What's Happening:

Nightline is heading to Salem, Massachusetts, for a special Halloween episode titled “Frightline in Salem.”

As the historic city celebrates its 400th anniversary, ABC News correspondent Ashan Singh explores Salem’s modern-day witch community.

The episode also highlights descendants of those accused during the Salem witch trials of the 1600s who are fighting to clear their ancestors’ names.

Viewers will also get an inside look at Salem’s growing community of self-described real-life vampires, including a vampire ball described as the “Met Gala for vampires.”

“Frightline in Salem” airs Friday, October 30, from 12:35–1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC, streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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