Tig Notaro and Kristin Davis Join 20th Century Studios' Adaptation of "Beach Read"

The project has been under development at the studio since 2023.

Tig Notaro and Kristin Davis are the latest to join the cast of 20th Century Studios' adaptation of Emily Henry's novel Beach Read.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports the casting of Notaro and Davis in the long under-development adaptation of Beach Read.

They join the previously-cast Phoebe Dynevor and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the film – alongside Andie MacDowell and Kevin Bacon – which is set to go into production next month.

Details on Notaro and Davis' roles in Beach Read are unknown at this time.

Davis is known for her role as Charlotte York in the Sex and the City franchise, while Notaro is a successful comedian who has made a number of film and TV appearances.

Beach Read is a romantic comedy following January Andrews, a successful romance novelist who struggles with grief and writer’s block after her father’s death and the discovery of secrets he’s long kept hidden. While spending the summer in his Michigan beach house to prepare it for sale, she unexpectedly reconnects with Gus Everett, an author who was once her rival in college. Both creatively stuck, they agree to a writing challenge over the summer, swapping literary genres while promising that there will be no romance between them. Of course, you know what they say about the best-laid plans.

First reported in 2023, Yulin Kuang was selected to adapt the novel and will also direct the film.

Kuang recently co-wrote Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation, which is another Henry novel adaptation.

Beach Read releases exclusively in theaters on May 7, 2027.

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