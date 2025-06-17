A Brick-tastic Tribute to the Florida Panthers Now On Display at LEGOLAND Florida

As hockey fans in Florida hold their breath, witnessing the Florida Panthers on the cusp of a potentially historic Stanley Cup victory, LEGOLAND Florida Resort joins the chorus of roaring fans with an intricate brick-built tribute. Master Model Builders have constructed a delightful scene within Miniland U.S.A. that captures the excitement and unique traditions of Panthers hockey fandom.

What’s Happening:

The Florida Panthers are just one win away from hoisting the coveted Stanley Cup trophy.

Recognizing this momentous occasion, the talented Master Model builders used 2,000 individual LEGO pieces to craft a vibrant diorama featuring 20 enthusiastic Florida Panthers supporters and six playful panthers – some even sporting miniature team jerseys.

This meticulously constructed crowd is gathered on a patch of green within the park's iconic Miniland U.S.A.

The creation of this spirited scene was a labor of love, requiring the expertise of three of LEGOLAND Florida's Master Model Builders.

The 26 miniature figures and felines took over ten hours to assemble, each carefully posed to convey the anticipation and excitement of watching a crucial game.

Hockey aficionados will notice the tiny LEGO "rats" in the fans’ hands, a playful nod to the unique and long-standing tradition among Panthers fans of throwing plastic rats onto the ice to celebrate goals.

At the center of the LEGO gathering is a large LEGO screen, broadcasting the pivotal game.

This part of the display itself took eight hours to design and an additional four hours to build.

The celebratory scene is located near the Miami section of Miniland.

History Repeating:

In 2024, Miniland USA featured a similar victory display for the Florida Panthers when they won the Stanley Cup

Perhaps LEGOLAND will want to preserve this set up for the future and save themselves a few hours the next time the team succeeds on the ice.

Legoland Florida News: