A Brick-tastic Tribute to the Florida Panthers Now On Display at LEGOLAND Florida

How 2,000 LEGO pieces and 3 Master Model Builders are cheering on the Florida Panthers.

As hockey fans in Florida hold their breath, witnessing the Florida Panthers on the cusp of a potentially historic Stanley Cup victory, LEGOLAND Florida Resort joins the chorus of roaring fans with an intricate brick-built tribute. Master Model Builders have constructed a delightful scene within Miniland U.S.A. that captures the excitement and unique traditions of Panthers hockey fandom.

What’s Happening:

  • The Florida Panthers are just one win away from hoisting the coveted Stanley Cup trophy.
  • Recognizing this momentous occasion, the talented Master Model builders used 2,000 individual LEGO pieces to craft a vibrant diorama featuring 20 enthusiastic Florida Panthers supporters and six playful panthers – some even sporting miniature team jerseys.
  • This meticulously constructed crowd is gathered on a patch of green within the park's iconic Miniland U.S.A.
  • The creation of this spirited scene was a labor of love, requiring the expertise of three of LEGOLAND Florida's Master Model Builders.
  • The 26 miniature figures and felines took over ten hours to assemble, each carefully posed to convey the anticipation and excitement of watching a crucial game.
  • Hockey aficionados will notice the tiny LEGO "rats" in the fans’ hands, a playful nod to the unique and long-standing tradition among Panthers fans of throwing plastic rats onto the ice to celebrate goals.
  • At the center of the LEGO gathering is a large LEGO screen, broadcasting the pivotal game.
  • This part of the display itself took eight hours to design and an additional four hours to build.
  • The celebratory scene is located near the Miami section of Miniland.

History Repeating:

  • In 2024, Miniland USA featured a similar victory display for the Florida Panthers when they won the Stanley Cup.
  • Perhaps LEGOLAND will want to preserve this set up for the future and save themselves a few hours the next time the team succeeds on the ice.

