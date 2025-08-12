Carnival of Carnage Scare Zone Announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood
This scare zone joins several that were previously revealed.
Prepare to step into an evil carnival from your darkest nightmares, as the Carnival of Carnage scare zone has been announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
What’s happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that a new scare zone called Carnival of Carnage will be joining the lineup for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Previously announced scare zones for this year’s event have included Chainsaw Clownz, Noche de Brujas, and Murder of Crowz, while the eight announced haunted houses are as follows: Five Nights at Freddy’s, Terrifier, Fallout, Jason Universe, The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks, Poltergeist, Scarecrow, and Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America.
- Carnival of Carnage is described by Universal Studios Hollywood as follows: “Carnival’s in town! Step right up and enter a seedy sideshow where murderous clownz make your horrified screams a part of the show."
- Halloween Horror Nights 2025 runs on select nights between Thursday, September 4th and Sunday, November 2nd at Universal Studios Hollywood in Southern California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the event, be sure to visit Universal’s official website for the event.
