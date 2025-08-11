A Different Type of Murder is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
Prepare for a feathered rage as a vengeful flock defends its territory from trespassing guests.
Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed the return of a fan-favorite scare zone for this year's Halloween Horror Nights!
What’s Happening:
- Murderous crows will once again descend upon Halloween Horror Nights in the Murder of Crowz scare zone.
- Guests will find themselves trespassing in a horrifying, oversized nest, littered with glistening trinkets and the bones of past victims.
- Expect to be stalked from all angles by menacing avian scareactors, who will likely utilize stilts, elaborate costumes, and puppetry to create the illusion of a swarm of giant, territorial crows.
- Universal already announced two other scare zones – Chainsaw Clownz (apparently z plurals are in this year) and Noche de Brujas (Night of the Witches).
- Universal has an established history of avian nightmares, going back to Alfred Hitchcock and his 1963 masterpiece, The Birds. The film famously turned ordinary birds into inexplicable and relentless attackers, including a flock (or should we say murder) of crows.
- There will even be a scarecrow-themed house this year, possibly tying into this scare zone.
- This year’s event will see the return of Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse and The Purge: Dangerous Waters, in addition to a slew of haunted houses – both original and IP-based – including:
What They’re Saying:
- From the Horror Nights X Account: “You’ve foolishly ventured into a massive crow’s nest. Now the fearsome flock will defend its territory by descending upon you in a feathered rage and pecking your bones clean."
