First Island H2O Season Passholder Slide Night of the Year is Coming Up On April 5th
Passholders can also enjoy free popcorn.
If you are an Island H2O Season Passholder, there is a special event created just for you.
What’s Happening:
- If you have a Season Pass for Island H2O Water Park, you are invited to enjoy a special evening filled with slides and island vibes during the after-hours Season Passholder Slide Night.
- On select evenings during Island H2O's 2025 season, Season Passholders and their families will have the opportunity to experience their favorite slides, purchase snacks, and more.
- Additionally, Passholders are entitled to one complimentary bag of popcorn per Pass, which can be redeemed at Island Market. A digital Season Pass must be presented to claim this offer.
Upcoming Season Passholder Slide Nights:
- Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 5 – 9 PM
- Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 5 – 9 PM
- Saturday, September 13, 2025 from 5 – 9 PM
