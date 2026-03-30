Universal Studios Hollywood Introduces Flexible New Dining Pass
This new Dining Pass is designed to give guests some flexibility for their culinary adventures at the park.
Universal Studios Hollywood has introduced an all-new Dining Pass, offering visitors more flexibility and convenience when enjoying meals and snacks during their visit.
What's Happening:
- For one single price, the new Dining Pass serves up a menu of curated items, including two eligible entrées and four eligible side, snack, dessert or beverage at participating in‑park food and beverage locations.
- The wide selection of items have been crafted by Universal Studios Hollywood’s Executive Chef Julia Thrash and her team, and prepared fresh daily in the theme park’s on‑site production kitchen.
- The pass can be redeemed at participating food and beverage locations at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, excluding menu items priced at $25 or higher, alcoholic beverages, Starbucks, Coca-Cola Freestyle, retail stores, merchandise, souvenir items, collectibles, special events/ promotions, candies, and Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
- All eligible menu items are clearly identified by the Universal Studios Dining Pass logo displayed on the corresponding dining location menu boards.
- The Dining Pass is now available to purchase online starting at $64.75 per person.
What They're Saying:
- Julia Thrash, Executive Chef: “We take enormous pride in preparing an eclectic menu for our guests and want our food offerings to be as exciting as the rides and attractions, which for many is also a highlight of the day. Our 30,000 square foot production kitchen functions as home base for all of our food preparations, and it’s very rewarding to watch our guests truly enjoy the menu we carefully curate.”
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- This year, Universal Fan Fest Nights will bring together the worlds of Scooby-Doo and Universal Monsters for an engaging who-done-it mystery on the Universal Backlot.
- Universal's web series Ride Guys is giving our first on-ride look at the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster.
- One Piece: Grand Pirate Show, a live stunt show inspired by a similar show at Universal Studios Japan, will take place at the WaterWorld show venue during Universal Fan Fest Nights.
- New Super Mario Galaxy Movie merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood, featuring exclusive Blue Luma and Yellow Luma collectible figures.
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